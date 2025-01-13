UAE weather tomorrow: Light rainfall expected in some areas

UAE residents in northern and eastern areas are likely to see a partly cloudy to cloudy day tomorrow, January 13, the National Centre of Meteorology said in its weather forecast.

They may also experience light rainfall on the day, the met said further.

The weather is expected to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal and coastal areas with a probability of fog and mist formation.

There will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10km/hr to 25km/hr, even reaching 40 km/hr.

Meanwhile, the sea is predicted to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.