UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy with gradual increase in temperatures

Residents in the UAE will experience fair to party cloudy weather on Wednesday, February 5, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department also said that there will be a gradual increase in temperatures. NCM predicted that the weather will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds blowing across the country with a speed of 10kmph and 25kmph and may pick up to 30kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.