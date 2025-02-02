UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; mist likely in some areas

Residents across the UAE are likely to experience a fair to partly cloudy day tomorrow (Monday, February 3), with low clouds appearing over some coastal and internal areas.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

The Met has also predicted blowing of light to moderate northwesterly winds, which will get fresh at times. The wind speed will be between 10km/hr and 25km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr at times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Expect the sea to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Dubai will touch 23 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.