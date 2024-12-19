UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; fog or mist formation likely

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Weather in the UAE on Friday, December 20, is likely to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the weather forecast, it will get humid by Friday night and on Saturday morning over some internal areas of the country. There is also the possibility of fog or mist formation, the met department said.

There will be light to moderate northwesterly winds, becoming southeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10-20kmph and reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf at slight in the Oman sea, NCM said.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, will witness a high of 25ºC and a low of 17ºC, while the temperatures in Dubai will be 26ºC and a low of 18ºC.

The emirate of Sharjah is likely to witness a high of 25ºC and a low of 14ºC.

The NCM had issued an alert at of rough seas with wave height reaching 6ft in the Arabian Gulf until 6am on Friday, December 20.