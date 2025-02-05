UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to cloudy skies with light to moderate winds

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The weather in the UAE on Thursday, February 6, will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department added that fair to partly cloudy and cloudy skies will be northward and eastward.

There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds blowing across the country and freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The winds will be at a speed of 10kmph and 25kmph and may reach 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate maybe rough at times offshore in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE Capital, could see a high of 27°C during the day and a low of 13°C at night. Dubai, will be 27°C during the day with it being 15°C at night.