UAE weather tomorrow: Fair, partly cloudy conditions to continue; humidity to rise at night

KT photo: Shihab

UAE residents can look forward to a generally fair day on Tuesday, December 31, with partly cloudy conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

As the country enjoys cooler winter temperatures, New Year’s Eve will bring some humidity, but no rain is expected, making it ideal for outdoor celebrations and fireworks viewing.

The NCM also noted that humidity levels will rise on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, particularly in some internal and coastal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the weather department, this increase in humidity may lead to fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly winds, which may become northwesterly, are expected to blow across the country. The winds will be gentle with speeds of 10-20kmph. However, it may pick up and reach up to 30kmph.