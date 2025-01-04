UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of mist in some areas; fair, partly cloudy conditions to continue

Some residents in the UAE can expect mist formation on Sunday, January 5, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met noted that weather is expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy across the UAE.

While the country continues to enjoy cool winter temperatures, with some areas experiencing a near-freezing 1.9ºC, humidity levels are expected to rise by Sunday night and into Monday morning, particularly in some internal and coastal areas.

This increase in humidity may lead to mist formation, according to the weather department.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow across the country. The winds will have a speed of 10-25kmph and will reach up to 35kmph.