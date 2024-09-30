UAE weather: Temperatures to slightly drop; light rain on eastern coast

UAE airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon until October 1 due to the ongoing crossfire
Light rain fell on scattered areas on the eastern coast of the country on Monday, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Overall, the weather is expected to be partially cloudy and there is a chance of thick clouds formation on some internal and southern parts accompanied by rain, with temperatures to go down a little bit.
Residents across some parts of the UAE woke up to heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday after an earlier forecast predicted rainfall across parts of the country until September 30.
On Monday, winds will be light to moderate but may sometimes turn active to strong sometimes and reach speeds of 45kmph.
Waves in both the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate but moderate to light in the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures may hit a high of 40℃ in Abu Dhabi and 39℃ in Dubai. Humidity to range between 15 per cent to 80 per cent.
