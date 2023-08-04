UAE weather: Temperatures to rise to 49ºC, convective clouds may form

The former Dubai resident has set two Guinness world records after jumping out of a plane from 43,000 feet
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. There is a probability of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward and Northward by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 80 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
