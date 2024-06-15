UAE weather: Temperatures to rise slightly, winds cause blowing dust

DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by Sunday morning.
Temperatures will see a slight rise and could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 15 to 60 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
