UAE weather: Temperatures to reach 47°C in some areas; fair, partly cloudy day expected

Some regions may experience cooler temperatures, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures may drop in northern and eastern regions, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning. It will be humid at night in some areas, the NCM said.

The winds will be light to moderate, but may turn brisk at times, leading to dusty conditions.

Both the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are likely to see light to medium waves.

Today's temperatures may hit 47 degrees Celsius in some areas of Abu Dhabi (particularly Mezaira and Al Quaa), and 43 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

