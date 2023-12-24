UAE weather: Temperatures to increase slightly; humid night expected

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 7:26 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures are likely to increase slightly, with weather conditions getting humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature in the country will drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas.

