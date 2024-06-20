UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 49ºC, generally fair day ahead

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 7:28 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially Northward and Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day.

Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 45ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.