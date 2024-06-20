UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 49ºC, generally fair day ahead

All falcons have undergone a comprehensive set of veterinary examinations and intensive training, and have been implanted with electronic chips
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially Northward and Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day.
Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 45ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 10 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 15 to 50 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
