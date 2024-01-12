UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 7ºC in some areas

Omar, who has a Master's degree in international trade law, has a social tagline: 'Simply learn about the law'
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 14ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 80 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Omar, who has a Master's degree in international trade law, has a social tagline: 'Simply learn about the law'
The Emirates was also the biggest climber on the Index over the past decade, adding an impressive 106 destinations to its visa-on-arrival list since 2014
There is no benefit in gaining millions of followers when you will lose yourselves, said the satirist while addressing content creators at 1 Billion Followers Summit 2024
Munir Karim says his journeys have been a rich source of cultural insights, teaching him humility, appreciation for humanity
Rowdah Al Mehrizi and her husband Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ali will be transferred to a hospital in Munich, Germany for further treatment
Every time I record a video, I wonder if I will be martyred before I post it, Plestia said in a video message addressing the 1 Billion Followers Summit
Khaby Lame's wordless reaction videos to so-called life hacks have made him the most popular TikToker
The Ajman resident wants to perform Umrah to express gratitude and seek blessings after the unexpected big win