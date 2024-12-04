UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 7°C in some areas; humidity expected by night

There is a chance of fog or mist formation over some areas of the country tomorrow
The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Weather conditions will get humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and western areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are set to drop to a low of 7°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 30°C in internal areas.
Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in internal areas and reach a low of 15 per cent in mountainous regions of the UAE.
