UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 21ºC, humid tonight

The announcement came a day after Sheikh Mohammed announced the first meeting of Council of Ministers for the new year
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow. Some clouds will appear Eastward which may become convective by afternoon.
Temperatures set to increase gradually. It could be as high as 41ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 80 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The announcement came a day after Sheikh Mohammed announced the first meeting of Council of Ministers for the new year
He has brought the name of UAE to greater heights – figuratively and literally
The event will be held on January 10 and 11
Noorhan Jameel Abed was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment
The astronaut's name was repeated in several of the nominations they received for the post, the UAE VP revealed
Court has begun hearing witnesses and the public trial procedures are still ongoing
'The brothers were extremely close to each other, and the [deceased] was absolutely heartbroken,' says social worker
A safety patrol found the child during its routine security beat in Ajman’s Al Rashidiya area on Friday night