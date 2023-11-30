UAE weather: Temperatures to dip, rain expected in the North

This grants housing loans to more than 3,600 nationals and exempts hundreds from paying debts
The weather in the UAE on Thursday, November 30, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy conditions. Met department forecasts the weather to be cloudy, particularly in the far North, possibly accompanied by light rainfall.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. Nights and Friday mornings will be humid, with a chance of mist forming in some internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, especially in the West, potentially causing blowing dust. The sea conditions will range from rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
The temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to be 28℃ and 29℃, respectively. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 22°C.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Wednesday was 32.8 °C in Rowdah (Al Ain) at 14:15 UAE Local Time.
ALSO READ:
This grants housing loans to more than 3,600 nationals and exempts hundreds from paying debts
One Filipino and two Indian expats were the latest to get the surprise call from Mahzooz
Under the theme 'Hayakum,' the Festival has planned a three-day extravaganza for December 1 to 3 from 4pm until 1am
Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of more than 1,000 inmates for the occasion
The prisoners of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour
Emiratis involved in these cases have had their Nafis benefits suspended
To mark Commemoration Day, Sheikh Mohamed said that their sacrifices will serve as emblems of pride and honour for every Emirati forever
Concerned authorities have taken all necessary measures to ensure that those released return to their families and loved ones as soon as possible