UAE weather: Temperatures set to dip gradually, to hit low of 21ºC

The day will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures could be as high as 42ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.
Temperatures are set to to decrease gradually. They could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 10 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 15 to 85 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
