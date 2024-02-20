UAE weather: Temperatures dip to 6ºC in some areas, dust to blow

Now getting treatment in Abu Dhabi, Rana is undergoing weekly chemotherapy with continuous follow-ups with her orthopaedics and neurologists
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times and low clouds appear over some Eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country, which is a dip from last week's 34ºC. The mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 6ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 45 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman sea.
