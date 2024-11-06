UAE weather: Temperatures dip as red, yellow alerts issued for fog

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Authorities have issued a red and yellow alert for some areas (highlighted in the map below) for fog and low visibility.
In an advisory it said that there is a "chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 2.30am until 9.30am on Wednesday.
Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to hit 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures will decrease and could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai and 17ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 35 to 85 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
