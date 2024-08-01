E-Paper

UAE weather: Sandstorms, overcast skies expected today; temperatures to drop

Light rain hits some areas of Al Ain early in the morning

by

Web Desk
FIle photo

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 7:34 AM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 7:38 AM

Some residents woke up to light rain in Al Ain this morning while most saw overcast skies. The cloudy weather is expected to last throughout the day, the Met department said.

The cloud cover will be accompanied by a drop in temperatures amid the summer heat. Today, the maximum temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi would likely be 44 degrees Celsius.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winds will be light to moderate but may sometimes turn active and cause dust and sandstorms, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said. Winds could hit at a speed of 10-25kmph up to 40kmph.


Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while those in the Sea of Oman will be light to medium.

Web Desk

