UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog, temperatures to dip to 7ºC

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 7:31 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 7:43 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow. A fog alert has been issued across the nation.

The alert says, "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times". Below are the affected areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: