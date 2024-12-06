UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; partly cloudy skies ahead

Red and yellow alerts were issued for fog by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in its weather forecast for Friday.

Overall, skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy. Conditions will turn humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas, it added. Humidity levels will range from 15 to 90 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow with a maximum speed of 30 kmph.

The fog alerts have been issued for the areas highlighted in the map below: