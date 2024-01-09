UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog as visibility drops

KT Photo: Shihab/File. For illustrative purposes only

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 7:25 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 8:01 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over coastal areas.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts for fog over the western parts of the country.

The yellow alert covers areas where fog is expected to form, while the red alert covers area where fog has actually formed and visibility has dropped to less than 1,000m.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning as well, urging motorists to exercise caution and pay attention to changing speed limits. These are displayed on electronic sign boards along the roads.

Temperatures are set to drop to 16°C in Abu Dhabi and 17°C in Dubai. The emirates will see highs of 28°C and 27°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist forming as well. Light to moderate winds will blow during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: