UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to thick fog; speed limit reduced on some roads

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 7:22 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 7:23 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with clouds appearing Eastward by afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM issued red and yellow alerts in most parts of the country due to thick fog. Residents have been warned of reduced visibility until 10am today.

The Abu Dhabi Police activated speed reduction system to 80km/hr on few roads in the emirate. These are Ghayathi - Bidae road, Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Tilal Swaihan - Kubri Bridge), (Alsaahil Station - Hameem) road, (Madinat Zayed - Al Mirfa) road, Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Rimah - Al Khaznah) and Al Ain - Dubai road (Al Jubaib - Al Hiyar).

The authority also called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow, freshening at times westward. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 29ºC in internal areas.

