UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; chance of rainfall today

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 7:18 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds forming, leading to rainfall over scattered areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has also issued red and yellow alerts due to fog in some parts of the country. Residents have been warned of lowered horizontal visibility until 9am on Sunday.

Taking to X, the authority highlighted regions most prone to fog and mist.

Photo: ncmuae/X

Abu Dhabi Police also called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They have been urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The authority also activated the speed limit reduction system to 80km/hr on some roads in the emirate. These are: Abu Dhabi - Swaihan road (Zayed Military City - Tilal Swaihan) and Al Ain-Dubai road (Masaken - Al Faqaa).

As per the forecast, light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 8ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 34ºC in internal areas.

