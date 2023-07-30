UAE weather: Red, yellow alert issued for fog, temperatures set to rise

The viral infection primarily affects the liver, but it can also have significant effects on the kidneys
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust.
The authority issued a red and yellow alert for fog. The alert says, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 4.30am until 8.30am on Sunday."
Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country and are set to increase, especially Westward. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 70 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
