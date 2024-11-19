UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; temperatures to drop

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday morning issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas until 9.30 in the morning.

To know the most affected areas, check out this map shown by the weather department:

Photo: X/NCM

While the met had forecast of foggy conditions this morning, most residents in the country can expect a fair to partly cloudy day today. There will also be a probability of some convective cloud formation in the eastern areas.

Temperatures can go as low as 12ºC in the mountains and can go as high as 33ºC in the internal areas.

However, even though the temperature can drop down to 12ºC, the weather department noted that it will be humid by night. The humid conditions will continue over Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western areas.