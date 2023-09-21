UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; police warn about poor visibility on roads

File photo

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 7:30 AM

Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog and low horizontal visibility today.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned residents about areas where fog will cause reduced visibility, and urges people to exercise caution while venturing outdoors.

The alert is in place until 8.30am today. Morning commutes may be affected, as Abu Dhabi Police has taken to social media to ask motorists to pay attention to changing speed limits. These can be found on electronic sign boards along the road.

In general, the weather in the country will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning. It will be humid by night and Friday morning.

Temperatures will reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 32°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

