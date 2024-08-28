UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; motorists warned of lowered visibility

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:27 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:37 AM

Red and yellow alerts have been issued in most parts of the UAE today by the National City of Meteorology.

Residents have been warned of lowered visibility until 9am on Wednesday. The visibility may drop further in coastal and internal areas.

Photo: NCM/X

The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Motorists have been urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The authority also reduced the speed limit to 80km/h on some roads in the capital city. These are: Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Mafraq - Al Hafar), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Bridge Al Haramiya - Bridge Al Ruwais), Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Seih Shuaib Bridge - Rawdat Al Reef Bridge ), Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Al Falah Bridge - Seih Al Sedirah), Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Kizad Bridge - Seih Shuaib) and Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Al Falah Bridge - Kizad Bridge).

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the NCM. Clouds will appear eastward and might be convective by afternoon.