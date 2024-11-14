UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; light rainfall expected

The day will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, towards East and North, with a probability of light rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening over the sea. The authority issued a red and yellow alert for fog, saying, that there is "a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 2am until 10am on Thursday".

Temperatures could be as high as 35ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.