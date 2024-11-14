UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; light rainfall expected

Temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in mountainous regions
The day will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, towards East and North, with a probability of light rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening over the sea. The authority issued a red and yellow alert for fog, saying, that there is "a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 2am until 10am on Thursday".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures could be as high as 35ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 30 to 80 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ: