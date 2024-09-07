UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog, drop in visibility

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 7:16 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 8:39 AM

A red alert has been issued for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility by the National Centre of Meteorology. The alert is active from 3.55am till 8.30am on September 7.

A red alert indicates that residents must take action, since hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast. Earlier, a yellow alert was also issued till 8.30am by the weather department.

NCM urged the public to follow official reports and avoid spreading rumours. The weather department also called on individuals to follow safety measures which include:

Keeping safe distance between vehicles

Not turning on hazard lights

Keeping to the posted speed limit

Keeping to the lane

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to be careful while driving, and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards. The limits on external roads in Abu Dhabi are now back to normal.

Earlier, the speed limit had been revised to 80kmph on some parts of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, Abu Dhabi.

According to a forecast by NCM, the weather is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.