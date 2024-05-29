UAE weather: Red alert issued as heavy fog delays motorists Wednesday morning

Heavy fog witnessed by motorists on E311 on May 29. Photo: KT reader

As a thick blanket of white fog engulfed the highways in several parts of the country, motorists drove their cars at a snail's pace on Wednesday morning.

Driving turned treacherous, with visibility dropping to as low as 1,000 metres or less in a few areas. Some drivers had their hazard lights on, which is not recommended by experts and authorities.

Expect some traffic and delays on the roads during the morning rush hour today. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red warning and cautioned motorists.

At the wee hours of 4:47 am, Abu Dhabi Police sprang into action, issuing a blaring siren alarm to alert motorists about the heavy fog. The police not only advised caution but also implemented a dynamic speed control system, reducing the speed limit to 80 km/h on certain internal and external roads. This was accompanied by a call for motorists to stay vigilant and adhere to the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

However, the sun was piercing through the fog, hovering over the tall towers in JVC and around Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, residents can expect fair conditions overall. However, it will become humid by night and into Thursday morning, with a possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and internal regions.