UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue; temperatures to drop

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red alert for fog on Saturday from 3.15am to 9.30am. The alert issued by the warns of a drop in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Check out the map of areas affected by fog:

Photo: X/NCM

A yellow alert was also issued by the weather department for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction.

The weather department noted that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 6 feet in the Arabian Gulf from until 8pm today. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.

Overall, residents in the country can expect a partly cloudy day today, with clouds appearing in the eastern areas which may become convective by afternoon.