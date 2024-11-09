UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Red and yellow alerts have been issued as foggy conditions prevail in parts of the country.

The red alert in some areas, issued from 6.25am to 10.25am on Saturday, warns of fog with a drop in horizontal visibility which may drop even further at times.

In some parts of the country, a yellow alert has been issued, warning residents of the chance of fog formation and visibility drop. Here is a map of the areas where the alerts have been issued:

According to a forecast by NCM, the weather is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. The clouds will appear towards the east, by afternoon.