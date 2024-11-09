UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue

Humidity may hit 95% in the coastal regions and islands
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Red and yellow alerts have been issued as foggy conditions prevail in parts of the country.
The red alert in some areas, issued from 6.25am to 10.25am on Saturday, warns of fog with a drop in horizontal visibility which may drop even further at times.
In some parts of the country, a yellow alert has been issued, warning residents of the chance of fog formation and visibility drop. Here is a map of the areas where the alerts have been issued:
According to a forecast by NCM, the weather is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. The clouds will appear towards the east, by afternoon.
Temperatures can drop as low as 16°C in the mountains, and go up to 36°C in internal areas. Humidity may hit 95 per cent in the coastal regions and islands, while it may go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.
Light to moderate winds will blow in the country. By night and Sunday morning, the weather will be humid, along with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
