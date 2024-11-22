UAE weather: Red alert issued as fog continues to cover some parts of country

A red alert was issued for fog on Friday, from 3.30am to 9.30am. The alert issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warns of a drop in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas.

A yellow alert was also issued by the weather department for a chance of fog formation from 1.30am to 9.30am, which may deteriorate even further at times over some coastal and internal areas.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Here's a map of the affected areas:

Photo: X/NCM

Overall, residents in the country can expect a fair day today, which could get partly cloudy at times.

While the met had noted that temperature can go as low as 12ºC in the mountains today, humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Humidity may reach up to 95 per cent in some areas in Abu Dhabi.

Residents in Al Quaa can expect humid conditions today, with humidity level reaching up to 95 per cent.