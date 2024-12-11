UAE weather: Rainfall possible today; red, yellow alerts issued for fog

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. There will be a probability of rainfall over some Eastern, Northern areas and islands.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority also issued a red and yellow alert for parts of the country, saying that there is a "chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some Internal areas from 7am until 9am on Tuesday."

The areas have been highlighted in the map below:

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.