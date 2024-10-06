UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some parts of country; humid conditions by night

Experts advise coping strategies like acknowledging emotions, seeking support from family, and finding meaningful ways to help
Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected in the UAE this weekend but residents can expect rainfall in some areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned yesterday of heavy rain and thunder as the country will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days.
From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The weather might turn humid at night and on Monday morning on some coastal and inland parts, the weather department said on Sunday.
Humidity will range between 20 per cent and 90 per cent, while temperatures are forecast to be capped at 36℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Winds will be light to moderate but may turn active and reach 35kmph at times.
Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.
Experts advise coping strategies like acknowledging emotions, seeking support from family, and finding meaningful ways to help
A top official also called on United Nations experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack
This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation
Updated rules have been issued for these commuters as experts call for safer batteries to avoid the risk of spontaneous combustion on trains
Both parties also confirmed their shared commitment to improving cooperation in artificial intelligence, especially after the President's recent historic visit to the US
A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts
The Federal Public Prosecution is currently investigating several cases pertaining to cheating the examination system
The authority urged drivers to avoid stopping on the shoulder of the road and said that motorists should head to the nearest safe parking area