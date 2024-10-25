UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some areas; temperatures to dip gradually

UAE residents can expect rain to hit some eastern and western parts of the country on Friday as there is a chance of cloud formation, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Here's a map by the NCM that shows the areas where convective clouds will form:

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Overall, skies are forecast to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, and temperatures are set to decrease gradually. The weather will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Humidity levels are expected to reach a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts of the UAE and reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas.

