UAE weather: Rainfall, blowing dust expected in some areas

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

The UAE weather forecast for Sunday indicates a partly cloudy day with fair conditions overall. There is a possibility of convective cloud formation leading to rainfall, particularly in coastal, Northern, and Eastern regions.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, and may cause blowing dust and sand due to cloud activity. The sea conditions are anticipated to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

It will be humid by morning over some Northern and internal areas. Abu Dhabi and Dubai can expect temperatures to remain near 30°C, with lows ranging between 20-21°C.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 32.5 °C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:00 UAE Local time. Dubai experienced light to moderate rainfall, keeping the temperature down in the emirate.

