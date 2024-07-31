E-Paper

UAE weather: Rain likely over some areas; cloudy conditions today

Humidity can reach as high as 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 7:28 AM

According to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a probability of rainfall over some Eastern and Southern areas.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Western coastal areas. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and as high as 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand. Temperatures are expected to range between 33℃ and 44℃ in Dubai, and between 32℃ and 45℃ in Abu Dhabi, according to the weather department.


The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

