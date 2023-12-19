UAE weather: Possible rain tonight, temperatures to dip to 7ºC

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 7:26 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds are set to appear eastward, over islands and may bring light rain tonight. Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.

ALSO READ: