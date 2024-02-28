UAE weather: Possible rain, overcast skies as temperatures set to rise

Community members who wish to visit the temple have been requested to register through a dedicated website
The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Convective clouds will cause rainfall over scattered areas of the country, it added.
Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming fresh to strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust.
Overcast skies were seen across Dubai as orange hues cast a glow, early today.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures will increase today, and could be as high as 28ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 50 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 50 to 80 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough and very rough at times by Thursday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Community members who wish to visit the temple have been requested to register through a dedicated website
The force also blocked 1,003 websites that were used to promote drugs
Several companies in the country have parent-friendly policies in place in order to offer better work-life balance
Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister also sent their message of sympathies
Smoking e-cigarettes on the rise among students, experts say
This year at Gulfood, one of the products nominated for awards was a sleep-friendly night snack, indicating that it is a widespread phenomenon
These four finalists of the Arab Hope Maker won Dh1 million to help continue their endeavour
The expat community is growing rapidly in the Emirates, which attributed to residence visa changes and civil law reforms