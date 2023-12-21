UAE weather: Partly cloudy with heavy rain today

Now in Dubai, the expat's family watches the news from afar but, every day, their heart breaks for everything and everyone they lost: 'We didn't have time to grieve'
The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Heavy rain has also been forecast across the nation.
Clouds will appear over some eastern and northern areas, and coastal areas with a chance of rainfall. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning, over some internal areas. Levels will range from 45 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 70 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, may be rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight Oman sea.
