UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; dust to blow today

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 7:24 AM

Today's weather will be partly cloudy and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Dust will blow, due to light to moderate winds that freshen at times, particularly in the eastward direction.

Temperatures may be as low as 26℃, and as high as 49℃ in the internal regions.

As dusty conditions prevail in the morning, the weather is expected to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some Western coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.