UAE weather: Partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to dip to 4ºC

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas – especially Southward – and will be dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
The lowest temperature recorded today was 4.5ºC. Light to moderate winds will blow fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, Northward.
Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 40 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman sea.
