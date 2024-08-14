UAE weather: Orange alert issued for thunder, rainfall

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:28 PM

An orange alert has been issued for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The alert has been issued from 6.36pm to 8pm today, August 14.

See the map below:

The weather department had earlier issued an yellow alert with a chance of convective clouds associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust and sand. The alert was issued from 2.45pm to 8pm.