UAE weather: Orange alert issued for rainfall, dust

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 7:18 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 7:22 PM

An orange alert has been issued for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department said that fresh winds with a speed of 40kmph will be prevalent over some eastern areas in the country.

The alert has been issued from 6.15pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 19.

See the map below:

There was moderate rainfall over Wadi Al Ejeili Wadi Tuwa in Ras Al Khaimah.

The NCM had earlier issued an yellow alert for chance of convective clouds, associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust.

The alert was issued from from 6.10pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 19.