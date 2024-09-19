UAE weather: Orange alert issued for rainfall, dust

They view it as a pivotal move toward fostering inclusivity and diversity in corporate structures
An orange alert has been issued for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather department said that fresh winds with a speed of 40kmph will be prevalent over some eastern areas in the country.
The alert has been issued from 6.15pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 19.
See the map below:
There was moderate rainfall over Wadi Al Ejeili Wadi Tuwa in Ras Al Khaimah.
The NCM had earlier issued an yellow alert for chance of convective clouds, associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust.
The alert was issued from from 6.10pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 19.
On Thursday morning, the weather department had said that residents could expect fair weather in general, with partly cloudy conditions at times.
Humidity will increase during the night and into Friday morning, especially over coastal and some internal areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist formation.
September 22 marks the last day of summer in the UAE, with cooler temperatures expected ahead.
The autumn equinox will start on September 22 at 4.44pm local time, when the Sun will be directly proportional to the equator, with northern and southern hemispheres seeing equal amount of rays.
