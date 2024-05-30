UAE weather: Motorists warned of heavy fog, urged to drive slow as visibility drops

The new hypermarkets that are on track to open in the coming years will give more jobs to the local workforce
A red alert has been issued by the UAE weather department for heavy fog formation on Thursday morning. Motorists driving towards Dubai from Abu Dhabi on E311 are strongly advised to resist raving up the engines as dense fog blanketed the highway for most of it.
In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, authorities urged drivers to slow down, use fog lights, and maintain a safe distance during these foggy conditions. Speed reduction system has been activated in several Abu Dhabi roads to 80 km/h.
The Met Department warned motorists of "fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 8:30am on Thursday."
Take a look at the map below for the areas affected by actual fog formation until 8.30 this morning. Visibility likely to fall below 1,000 metres in these areas.
Handy tips for driving in fog:
Thursday weather forecast
UAE residents can expect a fair weather in general. According to the National Metrological Center (NCM), Thursday night and Friday mornings will be humid, with a chance of fog or mist, particularly along some western coastal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will have slight sea conditions.
The maximum temperatures in the internal areas expected to rise to 47℃, minimum 26℃. Humidity likely to climb up to 75%.
