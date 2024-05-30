UAE weather: Motorists warned of heavy fog, urged to drive slow as visibility drops

Photo: KT reader

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:32 AM Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:38 AM

A red alert has been issued by the UAE weather department for heavy fog formation on Thursday morning. Motorists driving towards Dubai from Abu Dhabi on E311 are strongly advised to resist raving up the engines as dense fog blanketed the highway for most of it.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, authorities urged drivers to slow down, use fog lights, and maintain a safe distance during these foggy conditions. Speed reduction system has been activated in several Abu Dhabi roads to 80 km/h.

The Met Department warned motorists of "fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 8:30am on Thursday."

Take a look at the map below for the areas affected by actual fog formation until 8.30 this morning. Visibility likely to fall below 1,000 metres in these areas.

Handy tips for driving in fog:

Keep adequate distance between two vehicles

Adjust your speed so you can always stop within the line of visibility ... Slow down!

Concentrate and don't get distracted by your passengers, mobile phone etc

Turn on the lights: low beam headlights, front and rear fog lights (no hazard lights!)

Care for others, especially for weaker traffic participants such as two-wheeler drivers, bicycle riders and pedestrians

Keep in your lane and avoid overtaking other vehicles

Ensure your glass wipers are in good working condition, especially those of windscreens and rear windows