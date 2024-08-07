UAE weather: More rainfall expected; temperatures to dip to 21°C in some areas

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:25 AM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:27 AM

Residents across most parts of the UAE can expect more rains and a dip in temperatures today, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

Areas in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan have in particularly been hit by rains, hail and thunder. Wadis were seen overflowing in some parts as an orange alert was issued for thunderstorms yesterday.

During the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, moderate to heavy rains hit parts of Fujairah. Storm Centre took to its social media to share a video of the same.

الامارات : الان هطول زخات متفرقة من الأمطار على الفجيرة #مركز_العاصفة

7_8_2024 pic.twitter.com/FJb6yj8ZqC — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) August 7, 2024

As per the NCM's forecast, the weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times towards eastward and southward regions with a probability of rainfall. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.